State fire marshal investigating Cape Girardeau trailer fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a trailer fire on Saturday, Mar. 2.
According to Cape Girardeau Fire Department, crews arrived at a trailer at 555 North Spring St. and it was 30 percent involved.
Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.
The state fire marshal has been brought in to investigate.
The case was undetermined and it is still under investigation at this time.
No one was home at the time.
Jackson and Scott City Fire Departments also assisted.
