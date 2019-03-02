2 vehicle crash blocks I-69 at 38mm

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - 911 Dispatch in Marshall County, Ky. reported a two vehicle crash that blocked the southbound lanes of I-69 near the 38 mile marker.
According to the transportation cabinet, it happened sometime Friday evening, March 1. As of 8 p.m. one lane of southbound traffic was open on I-69 at this crash site.
This is south of the US 641 Spur Interchange at Benton.
Drivers were asked to detour around this site by taking the US 641 Spur to KY 58 West to return to I-69 at Mayfield.
