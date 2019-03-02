Look out for damage from winter storms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - All of this winter weather can easily damage your house or rental property and if you’re not on the lookout it could lead to much bigger problems.
Winter storms and the extreme cold have already caused more than a billion dollars of damage across the U.S. so far this year, including right here in the Heartland.
Jason Coalter owns Rent SEMO and says the high winds, hail, ice and snow all take a toll on the 550 properties they rent out in Cape Girardeau.
“It’s not a question of if you are going to get damage from weather it’s a question of when," Coalter said. “We worry about roof leaks. We worry about ice damming. We worry about water damage as a result of drifting that accumulates up on windows and doors. These storms when you get things freezing and thawing it does things to seals and joints, and could destroy flashing around chimneys, flues and vent pipes."
Gary Hill is the manager of inspections for the city of Cape Girardeau.
He has helped hundreds of landlords and tenants in town find the sources of leaky roofs and other problems at their buildings. He says being proactive can help you avoid a bigger fix down the road.
“Unfortunately a lot of times we wait until the damage has happened before we take the action to do something,” Hill said. “At the very least do what you can do before the weather comes, but the other stuff after the weather passes, get it fixed for the next storm.”
Hill suggests looking for missing shingles in your roof, gaps in your siding, and cracks in your windows and panes.
If the elements start getting inside your home, he says it can take weeks or even months for you to realize there is a problem.
“If your roof leaks and the water leaks into your attic it doesn’t mean it’s going to leak into your bedroom, your living room, your kitchen immediately," Hill said. "It has to get to the point where it saturates the materials in the attic before it gets inside. Same thing with your windows and doors. So to just let it go ‘out of sight, out of mind’ this does not work in this types of situation because the moisture is going somewhere and it’s doing damage you may not see it.”
Some preventative maintenance you can do before the snow hits Sunday includes clearing debris out your gutter, weatherstrip doors and adding caulk to window panes.
