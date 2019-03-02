Look out for damage from winter storms

“If your roof leaks and the water leaks into your attic it doesn’t mean it’s going to leak into your bedroom, your living room, your kitchen immediately," Hill said. "It has to get to the point where it saturates the materials in the attic before it gets inside. Same thing with your windows and doors. So to just let it go ‘out of sight, out of mind’ this does not work in this types of situation because the moisture is going somewhere and it’s doing damage you may not see it.”