First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Main story is a moderately strong winter weather system that will be moving through late tonight through Sunday, followed by near-record cold to start the work week. No major issues for today, except for the fact that it will be mainly cloudy and dreary once again. Could see some glimpses of sun, but overall it looks like we’re in for another mainly cloudy day with highs in the 40s. Overnight precip begins to move in from the west as either snow (north) or rain (south.) This precipitation will get heavier and more widespread by Sunday morning. The Bootheel, TN and KY look to start with mainly just rain…with mainly just snow across the north. However as colder air gradually blows in on north winds…the rain/snow line should push to the southeast. Accumulations are tough to forecast because surface temps will be near or above freezing…and it’s early March. Nonetheless there is likely to be some accumulation especially on raised or grassy surfaces…and maybe even roadways in our northern counties. Models are showing as much as 3 to 6 inches on the northwest edge of our region, with lighter amounts (1 to 3) for most of us. Southern counties may see little or even no accumulation. Snow will be ending by evening with cold, blustery winds taking over.