Check business, church closings due to weather in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Several areas in the Heartland are expecting snow and below freezing temperatures on Sunday, March 3.
Business have closed their doors and some church services have been called off.
Here is a list of those closings:
Missouri
Trinity United Methodist Church Oran has canceled services.
Arcadia Valley Assembly of God, Ironton has canceled services.
New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy has canceled the supper on Sunday. It will be rescheduled.
Illinois
Kentucky
