Check business, church closings due to weather in the Heartland

Check business, church closings due to weather in the Heartland
Here is a list of those closings (HNN File)
By Kaylie Ross | March 1, 2019 at 9:03 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 8:22 AM

(KFVS) - Several areas in the Heartland are expecting snow and below freezing temperatures on Sunday, March 3.

Business have closed their doors and some church services have been called off.

Here is a list of those closings:

Missouri

Trinity United Methodist Church Oran has canceled services.

Arcadia Valley Assembly of God, Ironton has canceled services.

New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy has canceled the supper on Sunday. It will be rescheduled.

Illinois

Kentucky

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.