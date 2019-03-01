Washing meats, poultry before cooking can be harmful

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -You could be your own worst enemy when it comes to bacteria in your kitchen.
Experts say washing your meat or poultry before cooking it could be spreading it.
Environmental Public Health Supervisor Amy Morris said that raw meat and poultry are loaded with many different types of bacteria.
Morris said washing the meat spreads bacteria and can possibly lead to food-borne illness if the area where it is washed is not cleaned properly.
She said places like the kitchen sink, counter-tops, and other areas are all at risk.
“If you just take the meat and you don’t wash it, you put it in the crock pot, the pan or put flour on it, bread it and all that stuff you’re not creating a splash zone. So, you’re keeping all the bacteria on the meat itself” she said.
Morris said the best way to make your meat and poultry is safe is to cook it at a proper temperature.
She recommends getting a food thermometer to make sure the meat is being cooked at the proper temperature.
Morris also said cooking temperatures are based on the type of meat being cooked.
