Vietnam Veteran fulfills promise 5 decades later

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - A Perryville man made a promise to himself while serving in the Vietnam War.
If he made it home, he would honor his fallen comrades. Now, nearly five decades later he gave a part of himself to build it and the land to build it on.
“Promise made, promise kept,” said Jim Eddleman, who was a specialist in the Army during the Vietnam War.
“When I was in Vietnam, I made a promise that if i made it back to the United States alive that I had to do something to show my honor and respect for my comrades,” said Eddleman.
He never forgot the promise and was waiting for the right opportunity to fulfill it.
“Finally this opportunity for the veterans memorial come up and I knew that was what I wanted to do,” said Eddleman.
The wall that's an exact replica of the one in Washington D.C. sits on property donated by Eddleman and his wife Charlene.
"It’s hard to put into perspective how proud it makes me feel,” said Eddleman. "Veterans that use to have to go to Washington D.C. they maybe only went once every five years now they can come five times in one year because we are right here in the Heartland.”
The grand opening of the wall and museum is May 18-19.
Sen. Roy Blunt tourned the wall on Friday and thanked Eddleman.
