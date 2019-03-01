Owensboro priest temporarily suspended after sexual abuse allegations

Fr. Bradley was ordained a priest of the diocese in 1975, became a staff member at Owensboro Catholic High School in 1976, where he served as principal from 1980 through 1985. He was the pastor of five parishes in the Diocese of Owensboro, was the vocations director for four years, and retired from public ministry in 2011 before he began his role as volunteer chaplain at Owensboro Catholic High School.