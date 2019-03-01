Garbage truck, tractor trailer crash in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A garbage truck and a tractor trailer were involved in a crash on Friday, March 1.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a roll-over crash at the intersection of US 45 North and KY 1241 in the Folsomdale community.
Deputies found a Republic Waste truck on its side and a KTDS of Paducah with severe front-end damage.
Thirty-one-year-old Johnny Mealer, of Martin, Tenn., was operating the Republic Waste truck and failed to yield right of way to 59-year-old Anthony Thomas, of Paducah, in the KTDS tractor trailer.
Mealer told deputies his view was limited due to fog and he had not seen the semi until he was already crossing the southbound lanes.
Thomas tried to avoid the collision but was unable to.
The right southbound lane of US 45 N was blocked for approximately three hours until the scene was cleared.
Graves County Deputies were also assisted by the Viola Fire Department, Melber Fire Department and Mayfield/Graves County EMS and, Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Division.
