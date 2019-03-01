911 operators, deputy save infant’s life in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Two 911 operators and a McCracken County deputy are to thank for saving a infant’s life who was not breathing.
On Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 1:45 p.m., E911 Shift Supervisor Ashley Burrow received a 911 call of an unresponsive two-month-old. The caller said the infant had no pulse and was not breathing.
“My training kicked in and my only goal was to get that baby breathing again. As a mother to two small children, I know how scary emergencies with kids can be," said Burrow.
Burrow began instructing the caller how to administer CPR to the infant. Telecommunicator Stephanie McGuins overheard the conversation and recognized the address as being in the county and she immediately dispatched Deputy Dewayne Pickett to the scene.
“I overheard Ashley taking the call for the baby not breathing, knew where my deputies were at and knew the callers needed help fast. Timing was everything and I think Deputy Pickett was in the right place at the right time to save that child," said McGuins.
Deputy Pickett arrived within two minutes of being dispatched and took over CPR from the caller. He was able to establish a pulse and restore breathing to the infant.
“Deputy Pickett is a twenty year law enforcement professional that has experienced a number of tragedies in his career. He is always willing to go above and beyond to help others. We were very grateful for the teamwork and positive outcome in this very stressful incident," said Sheriff Matt Carter.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Department commends Burrow, McGuins and Deputy Pickett for their efforts and helping save the infant’s life.
The infant is alive and is doing well.
