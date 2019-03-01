New lifesaving helicopter flies into southern Illinois

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - An open house celebrating a new medical helicopter will be held on Wednesday, March 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
ARCH Air Medical, the medical service for the St. Louis region since 1979, will host the celebration.
According to a release from ARCH, the new helicopter represents the culmination of several years of work and collaboration between ARCH and Southern Illinois Healthcare.
ARCH said the goal is to, “...to bring a helicopter to the region capable of providing services never before offered in Southern Illinois.”
The new medical helicopter will be located in Carbondale, in partnership with Southern Illinois Healthcare. It is licensed in and will be serving Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky.
The celebration will be at Southern Illinois Airport Hangar 1 in Murphysboro.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.