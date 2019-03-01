Jackson named 14th president of Murray State University

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Dr. Robert. L. “Bob” Jackson was voted in as the new president of Murray State University on Friday, March 1.
The Board of Regents voted 10 - “yes” and two - “no” to approve Jackson as the university’s next president.
“I am honored to serve as the 14th president of Murray State University and greatly appreciate the support and confidence of the Board of Regents,” Jackson said. “We have an important duty to this region and state and I look forward to the work ahead. The students and families of this region are counting on us to make a positive difference in their lives and to enhance the economic well-being of this area.”
Jackson was voted in as interim president in August of 2018 after Murray State University officials announced president Bob Davies resigned effective September 1.
He served Murray State in several other areas over the last decade, including as co-chair of the University’s 2015-22 Strategic Plan, and assumed the role of president of the Murray State University Foundation in 2013. Before that, he was the associate vice president for institutional advancement and government relations, where he led the University’s “Hold Thy Banner High” capital campaign, which raised more than $70 million.
From 1997 to 2004, Jackson served the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a state senator and in Senate leadership. He served on numerous committees and task forces during his tenure, including education, appropriations and revenue, economic development, capital projects and bond oversight, among others.
Jackson has been recognized at the state and national levels for his public service. In addition, he has worked in corporate finance and as a senior executive in investment banking, municipal finance and investment management.
He has a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Murray State. He also completed graduate courses in finance at Murray State and doctoral courses at the University of Leicester (UK). Jackson holds a Master of Arts degree in higher education administration from Antioch University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Western Kentucky University.
Jackson is married to the former Karen Miller, a Murray State alumna and registered nurse. They are the parents of two children, Nolan and Mariel.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.