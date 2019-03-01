More than 200 lots of blood pressure medication recalled for carcinogenic impurities in a week

The latest recalls are for 38 lots of Valsartan and Amlodipine and Valsartan tablets produced by AurobindoPharma USA due to “the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity found in the finished drug,” and 60 lots of Losartan potassium tablets USP and 54 lots of Losartan potassium/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP, from Torrent Pharmaceuticals.