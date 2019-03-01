First Alert: Snow and rain overnight

(KFVS) - Cloudy and chilly tonight.
Dry this evening then snow and rain developing mainly after midnight. Wintry mix could lead to some slick travel conditions by daybreak especially MO, IL. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds N 10-15.
Snow and rain changing to wet snow on Sunday, then tapering off to just some snow showers by afternoon. Winds will pick up and change into blustery conditions. Highs in the 30s. Winds N 15-25.
Sunday night will be much colder and windy with clearing skies. Wind chills near zero by daybreak Monday.
Official Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of SE MO and S IL from midnight tonight thru 6 pm Sunday.
There is a Winter Storm Watch already issued for some of our Northwestern counties.
The start of next will also be unseasonably cold. Frigid temperatures will return as we head into next week with high temperatures only in the 20s and 30s and morning wind chill values on Monday and Tuesday in the negative digits!
