First Alert: Cold and blustery tonight

(KFVS) - Dangerous Wind Chills tonight and early Monday.
A few evening flurries possible tonight, but otherwise blustery and much colder with gradual clearing. Daybreak lows in the single digits to middle teens. Winds N 15-25.
Monday will see Wind Chills near or even below zero. Otherwise mostly sunny but breezy and very cold. Highs in the 20s. Winds NW 10-15.
Monday night will be mostly clear and cold but not as breezy. Lows in the teens.
Sunny and not quite as cold on Tuesday. Highs in the 30s.
A problem system could be on its way and bring thunderstorms by next weekend.
The City of Jackson is asking residents to move their vehicles off the snow route. You can click here for a list of streets.
Check travelers maps for your state:
- Missouri - Click here to see the MoDOT map
- Illinois - Click here to see the IDOT map
- Kentucky - Click here to see the KYTC map
Stay with Heartland News and the First Alert Weather team for updates to this story.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.