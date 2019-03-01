Double Crossover Diamond Interchange project to begin on US 60

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Drivers in and around Paducah can expect a bit of road work coming up.
A median barrier will be installed wall along a section of US 60 near the I-24 Paducah Exit 4 Interchange on Sunday night, March 10.
Kentucky officials said this will begin along the center turn lane around 8 p.m. Installation of the barrier wall is expected to take about two nights to complete. Once the median barrier is in place left turns will only be allowed at signalized intersections according to officials. There will be no left turn from eastbound US 60 to New Holt Road northbound into the Mall area.
Construction on a Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange project along U.S. 60 at the Interstate 24 Exit 4 Paducah interchange began during the week of March 4.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is preparing to begin the construction.
For videos of how the new interchange will look, use the following links:
According to KYTC officials, the traffic arrangement helps to reduce delays by eliminating a phase at each traffic signal and reducing the number of left turns.
Through capacity along U.S. 60 through the commercial area west of the interchange will also increase. KYTC officials said the DCD will improve left turn movements from the I-24 ramps.
Drivers can expect construction signs and a barrier wall extending down the U.S. 60 center turn lane from Holt Road to the I-24 interchange.
KYTC officials said this will allow left turns at signalized intersections only, and there will be no left turn from U.S. 60 eastbound to Holt Road northbound.
To start, crews will work at night with some daylight and weekend work required.
Officials said lane restrictions will be in place during working hours at various locations along the project. One lane will remain open at all times. Appropriate signage will be in place to guide motorists.
Jim Smith Contracting, of Grand Rivers, Ky., is the prime contractor on this $9,179,425 highway improvement project. Work is expected to be completed by November.
