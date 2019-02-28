Hayden sworn in as interim sheriff of Graves Co. KY

New interim sheriff in Graves Co.
By James Long | February 28, 2019 at 2:05 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 9:40 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Jon Hayden was sworn in as interim sheriff in Graves County, Kentucky on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m.

Hayden replaces Sheriff Dewayne Redmon who passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Hayden is a former sheriff of McCracken County, Ky. He retired in June 2018.

The sheriff posted this on his Facebook page:

To all Graves County citizens,
Jon Hayden, Graves Co. Sheriff
Hayden's swearing in ceremony (Source: Graves Co. KY Facebook)
Hayden's swearing in ceremony (Source: Graves Co. KY Facebook) ((Source: Graves Co. KY Facebook))

According to Judge Executive Jesse Perry, Hayden will serve until the regular November 2019 election. Then the residents will vote on a new sheriff.

The Democratic and Republican nominees will be nominated by their party’s executive committee.

There can be write-in and an independent candidate to run as well.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.