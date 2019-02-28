Hayden sworn in as interim sheriff of Graves Co. KY

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Jon Hayden was sworn in as interim sheriff in Graves County, Kentucky on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m.
Hayden replaces Sheriff Dewayne Redmon who passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16.
Hayden is a former sheriff of McCracken County, Ky. He retired in June 2018.
The sheriff posted this on his Facebook page:
According to Judge Executive Jesse Perry, Hayden will serve until the regular November 2019 election. Then the residents will vote on a new sheriff.
The Democratic and Republican nominees will be nominated by their party’s executive committee.
There can be write-in and an independent candidate to run as well.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.