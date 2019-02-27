Vietnam veteran laid to rest 50 years later in Heartland hometown

UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) - A Vietman veteran was laid to rest after 50 years missing in action on Saturday, March 2.
Richard “Tito” Lannom’s visitation was held in Union City, his hometown, at Discovery Park of America from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Dinosaur Hall.
The memorial service began at 11 a.m. and his funeral was at 1 p.m.
The processional will then travel to the East View Cemetery for a graveside ceremony with full military honors.
Lannom’s wife never lost hope her husband could be brought home from Vietnam.
“There’s something about closure in having those earthly, that earthly part of your loved one to be in a place called home,” said Charlotte Shaw. “There’s not a day that has gone by that I didn’t think of him, because he left so much in me.”
She married Lannom in 1965, about two years before he left for Vietnam on the USS Enterprise.
"Those were rough months. January, February, until the roughest, most horrific time,” said Shaw.
March 1, 1968, Shaw recalled she pulled in the driveway with friends after buying more stationary to write to Tito.
"And there was the Navy chaplain’s car and my parent’s car. So, there was stone silence. None of us said a word. We just got out of the car, and we just marched into the house like little girl soldiers, I guess,” said Shaw.
That’s when she heard the words missing in action.
Lannom’s plane never returned from a mission.
"You don’t let go of hope of all hope. You just keep that going. But I knew also that it was very serious, and that there was a good chance otherwise,” said Lannom
But that all changed five-and-a-half years later.
"That hope died when the P.O.W.s did come home,” said Shaw.
Lannom’s status then became presumed killed in action for 50 years. That was until October 2018.
"There were tears. There were tears of joy, mixed with tears of great sorrow, and there still are,” said Shaw.
She received an email saying Lannom’s remains were found.
"It was like the news had just happened. It was like he had just been missing all over again,” said Shaw.
She then decided it’s time to bring him home.
"I had all of these years just dreamed of bringing Tito home. Union City was his only home. It was the home that he loved,” said Shaw.
A Navy Honor Guard escorted him to Dyer County on Feb. 28.
