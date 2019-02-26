Vietnam veteran laid to rest after 51 years

UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) - A longtime Missing in Action Lieutenant has been laid to rest.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared that on Saturday, March 2 a day of mourning will be held for Lieutenant Richard C. “Tito” Lannom.
Lannom was Missing in Action since March 1, 1968.
His funeral was held at Discovery Park of America.
The wife of Lannom, Charlotte Shaw, spoken about her husband during the service.
“Tito looked fear and death in the face," said Shaw. "And honor won out. He showed me face-to-face what courage and honor looked like. He left in me just some bit. Just some spark of courage and honor and just to always stand for him no matter what. So today I stand for him and I stand beside him today for the first time in 51 years. It is a good place to be and it’s good to bring him home.”
City, county and state law enforcement; military support organizers such as the Rolling Thunder, Patriot Guard and the American Legion Riders; dignitaries, friends and family were in attendance as part of the processional.
Discovery Park officials said they worked with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, donors of the Vietnam War Memorial stationed in the park’s Military Garden, to update the monument that lists Lannom as Obion County’s only MIA in a manner similar to updates on the nation’s Vietnam War Memorial in D.C.
