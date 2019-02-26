615 students compete in Southeast MO Regional Science Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The work of 615 students from 44 Heartland schools took over the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, March 5.
It was all a part of the 63rd Annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair.
In total judges looked over 395 different projects – 306 in the Junior Division and 89 in the Senior Division.
Students explored questions dealing with a wide-range of topics including astronomy, biochemistry, environmental science, robotics, to name a few.
The fair’s director, Dr. Chelsea Grigery, is a pediatrician with SoutheastHEALTH.
She hopes the fair encourages students to consider a career in science, technology, engineering or mathematics.
“I personally competed in this science fair when I was a high school student, found passion and love for it and was able to go on to a science career such as medicine," Grigery said. "It is very important to me for me to give back to this society and our community in order to get more students involved in sciences because there’s a huge need for science and technology in the united states and around the world. The more students we can filter into these careers the better our world is going to be.”
This year’s fair featured the largest number of submitted senior projects and an increase in the number of participating schools, something Grigery said is a positive sign students in southeast Missouri are interested in science and technology.
Jackson High School sophomore Elijah Jones researched how to reduce the arsenic levels in ground water.
He said this was a chance to gain experience he can take with him into future endeavors.
“You really get to apply it to your own life," Jones said. "That’s something that I really enjoy because we know this was something that was completely molecular biology, something you never really get to learn in school and we got to research it, we got to go up to a lab up at SEMO and work on all this these projects. It was really great learning curve and that’s what I love about the science fair.”
Participating schools in the Junior Division included: Advance R-IV, Bernie Junior High, Campbell Junior High, Charleston Middle School, Delta R-V, DeYong Family Homeschool, Immaculate Conception-Jackson, Jackson Junior High, Kennett Junior High, Leopold R-3, Malden R-1, Neelyville R-4, Oak Ridge R-VI Junior High, Portageville Junior High, Prodigy School, Richland R-1, Scott County Central Junior High, South Pemiscot Junior High, Southland C-9, St. Ambrose School-Chaffee, St. Joseph School-Farmington, St. Vincent de Paul-Cape Girardeau, St. Vincent-Perryville, Ste. Genevieve Middle School, Trinity Lutheran-Cape Girardeau and Twin Rivers-Qulin.
Participating schools in the Senior Division included: Bernie Senior High School, Clearwater Senior High School, DeYong Family Homeschool, Eagle Ridge Christian Academy, Gihring Family Homeschool, Hayti High School, Jackson R-2 Senior High, Kennett High School, Malden R-1 High School, Neelyville High School, Oak Ridge R-VI High School, Portageville Senior High School, Prodigy High School, Richland R-1 High School, Roseman Family Homeschool, Saxony Lutheran High School, Sikeston High School and South Pemiscot High School.
