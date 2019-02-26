Lost teeth aren’t earning as much money as they used to, researchers say

Lost teeth aren’t earning as much money as they used to, researchers say
Delta Dental researchers say geography plays a factor for tooth worth. The company has conducted the Original Tooth Fairy Poll since 1998. (Source: CNN)
February 26, 2019 at 9:03 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 2:54 PM

(CNN) - Apparently, the tooth fairy is pinching pennies.

The cost for a lost tooth is down 43 cents, according to the yearly survey from Delta Dental.

More than 1,000 parents of children ages 6-12 were surveyed, according to the company’s website.

Researchers there say the average payout for a tooth is $3.70, while a first lost tooth is worth $4.96.

Last year a tooth went for $4.13, and the first lost tooth earned $4.50.

For some reason geography plays a factor for tooth worth.

Children in the West average about $4.13 per tooth while kids in the South get $3.91.

In the Northeast a tooth can get you $3.75.

Meanwhile teeth in the Midwest earn the least, at a mere $2.97.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.