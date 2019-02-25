TDOT: Major landslide could take days or weeks to clean on I-24

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - A major landslide has forced the closure of a roadway in Davidson County, Tennessee.
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the eastbound lanes of I-24 are blocked just north of Nashville.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation plans to open I-24 eastbound at mile marker 42 to traffic by 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.
Officials are detouring traffic at the I-24 Old Hickory Boulevard Exit 40 Interchange.
On Sunday, Feb. 24 a three-mile backup was reported at this site.
TNDOT suggests drivers traveling I-24 from Western Kentucky to Nashville should take an alternate route via US 41-Alternate, or US 431.
They said to expect heavy delays due to the number of drivers seeking alternate routes.
Officials said this is a major landslide that may take several days or weeks to clear from the roadway.
The detour for eastbound I-24 traffic at the North edge of Nashville is likely to remain in place for an extended period.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.