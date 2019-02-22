U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge to reopen March 8

(KFVS) - The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge will reopen on Friday, March 8.
That’s according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Due to floodwater and at the rate the Ohio River was rising, KYTC closed the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge on Friday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.
Message boards, barricades and other traffic control equipment were in place to alert drivers.
Because the bridge, also called the Cairo Bridge, closed, travelers have about an 80 mile detour to get from Wickliffe to Cairo via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah.
According to KYTC, a previous forecast indicated that river levels would crest with floodwaters at the edge of the road along U.S. 51, but this has changed.
The Ohio River was expected to reach 54.1 feet at Cairo on Friday evening.
According to KYTC, the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, carries approximately 4,700 vehicles over the river each day.
The U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge connects with the US 60/US 62 Mississippi River Bridge to Bird’s Point, Missouri, at the southern tip of Illinois.
In addition to the Cairo bridge closure, KYTC said floodwater will likely close U.S. 51 South of Wickliffe near the Ballard-Carlisle County line.
