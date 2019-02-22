WATCH LIVE: Officials to kick off I-57 expansion with press conference

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Plans are under way to expand Interstate 57 in Missouri from Sikeston to Arkansas.
Illinois State Police and IDOT will be joined by IL State Reps. Dave Severin, Terri Bryant, Patrick Windhorst and IL Sen. Dale Fowler on March 18 to kick off Work Zone Safety and the I-57 Expansion.
A press conference will begin at 10 a.m. in Marion, Illinois.
The project, when finished, would connect Chicago to Little Rock, Arkansas.
The plan is to turn U.S. Highway 60 into the “Future I-57”.
At the First Baptist Church in Dexter, Mo. , on Friday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m., state and federal lawmakers took part in a ceremony unveiling the “Future I-57” signs.
The signs will be placed along Hwy. 60.
Construction along the stretch of Hwy. 60 between Poplar Bluff and the Arkansas state line will cost $50 million.
The money will come from federal highway funds, Missouri Department of Transportation and taxpayers.
The project is expected to take years to complete.
Once the expanded interstate is finished, some believe there will be fewer crashes from Sikeston to the Arkansas border.
Marshall also says once the project is completed, it will help with economic growth in the area.
He also believes there could be some growing pains during the construction period for some businesses and residents living along the highway.
