Jury finds Sikeston man guilty on 3 counts of statutory sodomy

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - The jury trial for Courtney Little resulted in a guilty verdict on Wednesday morning on Feb. 20 according to court records.
According to the Cape Girardeau County Circuit Clerk Little’s sentencing date is April 1.
Court records show that Little was found guilty on three counts of statutory sodomy.
Little’s bond conditions now include house arrest and GPS monitoring, court records state.
Records state he may have no direct or indirect contact with minors.
Little, 44 of Sikeston, Mo, faced felony charges of child molestation for allegedly touching a 14-year-old girl inappropriately on multiple occasions in 2017.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2018.
