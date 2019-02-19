Groundbreaking for Jackson Police Station on March 7

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A groundbreaking will take place on Thursday, March 7 for work to get underway for the Jackson, Mo. Police station project.
The ceremony will take place at 202 W. Jackson Blvd. The public is invited to attend.
Representatives from the City, Penzel Construction and the Chamber of Commerce will be speaking.
City officials would like to thank the residents of Jackson for passing a public safety sales tax in April of 2018.
The tax has enabled the City to add officers, firefighters and additional needed equipment.
The cost of the building is $6.5 million.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.