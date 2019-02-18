SIU 150th anniversary celebration: Day of Giving on March 6

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University is kicking off its 150th year on March 6 with a Day of Giving.
“It’s very appropriate to launch the 150th celebration with the Day of Giving, because SIU’s success is tied to the many alumni and donors who have supported the university since it was founded,” Chancellor John M. Dunn said.
The theme of the Day of Giving is “Celebrate.”
For 24 hours, supporters are invited to make online donations to the areas of SIU that they hold most dear.
There are over 150 different areas and projects people are able to give money to.
The event began at 6 a.m. and will end at 6 a.m. March 7. According to the SIU Day of Giving website, they have already exceeded last years $480,000 total money raised.
