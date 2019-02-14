2/14/19 - Thank you to everyone who responds when winter weather strikes

Severe weather takes many forms.
This time of year, it’s usually in the form of winter weather like snow, sleet, freezing rain and temperatures that make us long for nice, warm summers.
Winter weather has the tendency to put us into a sort of hibernation which causes us to stay off the streets and stay inside where it’s nice and warm and safe.
But what happens when we need help?
The next time we experience dangerous winter weather, take a moment and think of the dedicated people who serve all of us.
For those who serve the public, often times the option to just stay home sounds good, but they have a job to do.
Everyone hates when the power goes out. Our first thought is "how are we going to stay warm?” Then we celebrate when it comes back on like it’s some kind of magic.
It’s not magic, it’s a hard working person most likely in a bucket truck out in the weather working hard restore your power.
When you dial 911 during severe weather, the person at the other end of the phone can’t say: “Sorry can’t help you, the weather is really bad.”
If you have a medical emergency or need help from the police or fire departments, remember, they all get to your home by driving on the very streets everyone is trying to avoid.
We, the public need to show appreciation for what they do.
To all of our first responders, power company employees, businesses and people who work hard during all kinds of severe weather, we need to collectively say: “thank you.”
Knowing that you are there even when the weather is bad is a great service to all of us and saying “thank you” makes this a Better Heartland.
