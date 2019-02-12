Congratulations to Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band ticket winners

Ten lucky people won two tickets to see Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band at the Black River Extreme Bulls & Bands in Poplar Bluff Missouri.
Here are the winners:
- Darla Logan of Williamsville, MO
- Brenda Strickland of Delta, MO
- Robert O’Dell of Jackson, MO
- Rickie McLain of Cape Girardeau, MO
- Eric Smothers of Qulin, MO
- Stephen Gannon of McClure, IL
- Jackie Peyton of Paducah, KY
- Charlene Towe of Sikeston, MO
- Regina Gray of Poplar Bluff, MO
- Jackie Davidson of Clarkton, MO
Thanks to everyone for entering!