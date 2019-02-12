Cave-In-Rock ferry halting operations due to flooding

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will have to stop operations due to flooding on the Ohio River.
Commuters who regularly ride ferry should be aware that the ferry will close at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12. It is likely that the ferry will be closed until Feb. 24, or longer.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry normally has to halt operation when floodwaters reach about 42 feet putting it over KY 91 on the Kentucky Landing approach.
When the ferry is out of service due to floodwaters being over KY 91 on the approach to the Kentucky landing, commuters have to travel an extra 85 miles or about 90 minutes of extra driving time.
The ferry hauls about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River between Kentucky and Illinois daily.
The ferry plans to reopen Sunday, March 10 at 6: 00 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.