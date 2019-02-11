Roads closed due to flooding in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Heavy rainfall is causing flash flooding in parts of the Heartland. The high-water is causing some road closures.
- Missouri - MoDOT Travel Map
- Illinois - IDOT Travel Map
- Kentucky - KYTC Travel Map
Missouri water over the road report
Iron County
- Route F westbound and east bound closed due to flooding
Mississippi County
- MO 80 eastbound and westbound is closed due to water over the roadway
- MO 77 southbound and northbound is closed due to water over the road
- MO 102 westbound and eastbound is closed due to flooding from the Mississippi River rising.
- Route OO westbound and eastbound is closed due to flooding from the Mississippi River rising.
- Route FF northbound and southbound is closed due to high water.
- Route VV westbound and eastbound is closed due to heavy rainfall
New Madrid County
- MO 77 southbound and east bound is closed due to flooding from the Mississippi River rising.
- Route P eastbound and westbound is closed due to water over the roadway
- MO 162 eastbound and westbound is closed due to the Mississippi River rising
- WW closed westbound and eastbound due to the Mississippi River rising
- Route AA is closed southbound and northbound due to rising water.
- MO 80 westbound and eastbound is closed due to water over the road.
Pemiscot County
- Floodgates at Caruthersville floodwall is expected to close
Ripley County
- Route H northbound and southbound is closed due to flooding
Illinois water over the road report
Alexander County
- The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22 due to rising floodwaters. The bridge is expected to be closed until March 9.
Franklin County
- Yellowbanks Road remains closed until further notice. Park Street & Peach Orchard Road have been reopened, according to EMA
Hardin County
- IDOT reopened a section of IL Route 1 in Hardin County, near Harris Creek at 2 p.m. on Feb. 22. The road had been closed due to rising flood waters on the Ohio River.
Union County
- Route 127 in Union County will be closed beginning Friday, February 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. 13.4 miles south of Old IL 13 and 7.5 miles north of IL 146. The closure is necessary due to slope instability from recent rainfall causing pavement settlement, according to IDOT
Kentucky water over the road report
KY Highway Water Over Road Report for District 1 as of 8:15 a.m. March 4
Major Traffic Disruptions
- US 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between KY and IL is CLOSED due to floodwaters - - Expected to remain CLOSED until about March 9th
- US 51 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1 mile marker at the Ballard-Carlisle County Line between Bardwell and Wickliffe - -Expected to remain CLOSED until at least March 8th
- US 60 has a SHORT DETOUR at the 11mm in Smithland for floodwall work --NO SEMI Trucks allowed
- US 60 is OPEN with Water Over Road signs posted at the KY 137/River Road Intersection near the 16mm in Livingston County- Expected to Remain OPEN
- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is CLOSED Due to Floodwaters Over the Kentucky Landing until about March 7th or 8th
- Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters over the Kentucky Landing- likely to remain closed until about March 13th
- KY 131/Said Road is CLOSED with signs posted at the 0 to 2mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line- duration unknown
Ballard County
- US 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between KY and IL is CLOSED due to floodwaters - - Expected to remain CLOSED until at about March 9th
- US 51 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1 mile marker at the Ballard-Carlisle County Line between Bardwell and Wickliffe - -Expected to remain CLOSED until about March 8th
- KY 1105 is CLOSED at the 5 to 6mm between Turner Landing Rd and Hazelwood Rd- signs posted
- KY 473/Refuge Rd is CLOSED with signs posted at the 19 to 24mm
Carlisle County
- US 51 is CLOSED at the Ballard-Carlisle County Line between Bardwell and Wickliffe - -Expected to remain CLOSED until about March 8th
- All Others OPEN
Crittenden County
- KY 91 is CLOSED at the 15mm at the Cave-In-Rock Ferry Landing
- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is CLOSED Due to Floodwaters Over the Kentucky Landing until about March 7th or 8th
- KY 135 is CLOSED at the 4.15mm in Sawmill Hollow at the Spring Branch Culvert
- KY 1917/Wolf Creek Rd is CLOSED at the 1.5mm at the Wolf Creek Bridge
- KY 132 is CLOSED at the Webster-Crittenden County Line in the Fishtrap Area at the Tradewater River Bridge- signs posted
- KY 135 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 12.1mm at the Hurricane Creek One Lane Bridge
- KY 135 is CLOSED at the 5.5mm West of Tolu- signs posted
- KY 135 is CLOSED at the 6.7mm immediately east of Tolu- signs posted
- KY 387/Dam 50 Road is CLOSED at the 3.8mm between Cotton Patch Road and End of State Maintenance at Riverview Park- signs posted
- KY 295 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1.3mm in Dycusburg along the Cumberland River at the Dycusburg Rd Intersection
- KY 295 is OPEN at 0.0mm at the Crittenden-Lyon County Line at the Livingston Creek Bridge
- KY 387/Dam 50 Road is OPEN at the 3.8mm between Cotton Patch Road and End of State Maintenance at Riverview Park.
Fulton County
- KY 1129/Adams Road is CLOSED at the 4 to 9mm- signs posted
- KY 1354 Connector from KY 94 to Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing is CLOSED due to floodwaters- Signs Posted
- Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters over the Kentucky Landing- likely to remain closed until about March 13th
- KY 2140 is CLOSED at the 2 to 4mm between KY 1129 and KY 94 near the Mud Creek Branch Bridge- signs posted
- KY 1129 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 4mm near the Mud Creek Bridge between KY 2149 and KY 94
- KY 239 is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm in Hickman County north of Cayce at the Hickman-Fulton County Line- signs posted
- KY 1907 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1 to 2mm
Graves County
- KY 131/Said Rd is CLOSED on the McCracken side of the Graves-McCracken County Line north of Symsonia
- KY 303 is OPEN near the 1mm. Road crews have repaired a cross drain that was washed out between KY 385 and Hereford Road
Hickman County
- KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm due to floodwaters- signs posted
- KY 575 is CLOSED at the 1.5mm due to a damaged cross drain- signs posted
- KY 239 is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm at the Hickman-Fulton County Line- signs posted
Livingston County
- US 60 is CLOSED with a SHORT DETOUR at the 11mm in Smithland --NO SEMI Trucks allowed
- US 60 is OPEN with Water Over Road signs posted near the 16 mile marker at the KY 137/River Road intersection between Burna and Smithland- Expected to Remain OPEN
- KY 917/Tucker-Temple Rd is CLOSED at the 3.9 to 8mm near the Hazel Creek Culvert generally North of Iuka and the KY 93 intersection- signs posted
- KY 137 is CLOSED from the 3 to 15.45mm between Birdsville and the KY 133/Lola Rd Intersection at Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted
- KY 133/Lola Road CLOSED at 18mm from near KY 137 intersection to Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted
- KY 70 is CLOSED with signs posted from the 0.8 to 10mm between Smithland and Tiline
- KY 453 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 14.3mm between Smithland and Coons Chapel Rd- detour via KY 937 & US 60
- KY 93/Iuka Rd is CLOSED with signs posted at the 0mm at the KY 917 intersection in Iuka
- KY 917/Stringtown Road is CLOSED with signs posted from the I-24 Overpass just north of Lake City to the 4mm at Iuka
- KY 2225/Jake Dukes Rd is Closed with signs posted at the North end where it intersects KY 93/Iuka Rd
Lyon County
- KY 819/Sunnyside Loop is CLOSED at the 2.5mm at the Panther Creek Bridge
- KY 1943 is CLOSED at the 3.4mm near Skinframe Creek- signs posted
- KY 295 is OPEN at the Crittenden-Lyon County Line at the Livingston Creek Bridge
- KY 1055 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1mm near Ralph Beaty Road due to rising lake levels
McCracken County
- KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm due to floodwaters just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd Intersection- signs posted
- KY 787/Bryant Ford Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm near the McCracken-Marshall County Line
- KY 1420/Noble Rd is CLOSED at the 4mm between Meredith Rd and Cold Springs Rd- signs posted
- KY 1420 is CLOSED at the 2.8mm at the Massac Creek Bridge
- KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Rd is CLOSED at the 5.5 to6mm between KY 305 and KY 358
- KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Rd is CLOSED at the 5.2 between the RR Overpass and KY 305- signs posted
- KY 131/Said Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line- signs posted
- KY 305 is CLOSED between KY 358 and KY 1565/Mayfield Metropolis Road
- KY 284/Old Benton Rd is CLOSED at the 3mm between the Clarks River Bridge and Reidland- signs posted
- KY 450/Oaks Rd IS CLOSED near the KY 1255/Bonds Road intersection- signs posted
- KY 1954/Husbands Rd is CLOSED from Clarkline Rd at the Paducah Floodwall to near the KY 348/Hardmoney Rd intersection
- KY 3075/Lydon Rd is CLOSED between KY 450/Oaks Rd and KY 1954/Husbands Rd
- KY 3075/Sheehan Bridge Rd is CLOSED with signs posted at the 3mm
- KY 2411/Cold Springs Road is CLOSED at the KY 1420/Noble Rd Intersection at Highpoint
Trigg County
- KY 1507 is CLOSED at the 1mm- signs posted
- KY 128 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1mm- water dropping
- KY 276 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 0 to 1mm
- KY 139 South has Water Over Road signs posted at the 12 to 13mm
Tennessee
- TNDOT reports I-24 Eastbound is blocked by a major landslide at the 42mm just north of Nashville with a substantial delay where traffic is detoured to Old Hickory Blvd at Exit 40- An alternate route via US 41-Alternate or US 431 is suggested-- Eastbound lanes expected to reopen March 15.
Transportation officials remind drivers to turn around if water is on a roadway. Driving through floodwaters could cost the driver their life or the life of others. It doesn’t take much water to force a vehicle off the road.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.