John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Learning Resources Center set for groundbreaking

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will be begin groundbreaking on a learning resource center on Feb. 21.
According to John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Director Dr. Patricia Hall, the learning resource center is an effort to modernize its facilities and further provide services for Veterans.
“Not everyone knows that one of our missions at VA is to educate tomorrow’s medical providers,” said Hall. “In fact, about seventy-percent of all US physicians have received at least some training in a VA facility. Now that the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center has an affiliation with a medical school and will soon have a state-of-the-art simulation lab in the learning resource center, this will bring our education program capabilities into the 21st century.” Hall said she hoped the new partnership will help with physician recruitment.
The new facility will also be compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, unlike the current two-story building. It will also contain spaces for new employee orientation, staff continuing education and training, and other information-sharing space and technologies.
A groundbreaking for the new learning resource center will take place on February 21, at 2:00 p.m. and the public is invited.
“We continue to see exciting changes that are very beneficial to our veterans,” Hall concluded. “This is part of a national effort to modernize and better serve those who’ve served us so honorably.”
