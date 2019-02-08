2/7/19 - Thank You Coach Terry Kitchen

Famed NFL Coaching legend Vince Lombardi once said, “There is only way to succeed in anything and that is to give everything.”
February 4, 2019, Coach Terry Kitchen died after a long battle with cancer.
As a graduate of Cape Central in 1970, Terry Kitchen served as coach for Cape Central High and Cape Junior High, as well as the Cape Central Athletics Director.
Coach Kitchen was known for giving everything to positively impact the people around him.
In a career lasting more than 40-years, Coach Kitchen impacted the lives of thousands of students and co-workers.
Whether it was his fired up speeches at pep rallies, or the example he set for his students, faculty, parents and community, Coach Kitchen was cherished for having the gift of making everyone feel special.
Many will tell you that no one has, or ever will, live and breathe Tiger Orange more than Coach Kitchen.
As his family mourns and the community lays their hero to rest, let’s celebrate his life by contributing to the Terry W. Kitchen Male Athlete Scholarship.
Funding this scholarship will complement the scholarship for females that already exists.
Contributing is a great way to honor his memory by helping athletes get an education.
The scholarship account has been established at First State Community Bank.
To the family and friends of Coach Kitchen, know that we are all praying for you and our hearts hurt with you.
Thank you for sharing him with us all these years.
Thank you Coach Terry Kitchen for giving everything and making this a Better Heartland.
