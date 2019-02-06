IL National Guard welcomes new leader

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker named Illinois Air National Guard Col. Richard R. Neely of Springfield as the 40th Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard. The change of command ceremony was held on Monday, April 8.
Brigadier General Neely is from Springfield, Illinois. He is the second Air Force officer to lead the Guard.
Neely replaces Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes who is retiring after 33 years of service.
“Today we honor Maj. Gen. Richard Hayes, a distinguished leader who has served our state for 33 years,” said Pritzker. “Under his tenure, this already esteemed institution has soared to new heights, setting the standard for what a National Guard can and will, and should look like across the country.”
Neely said he is ready to continue to build upon the legacy Hayes leaves.
“To the men and women of the Illinois National Guard, please know that I do not take this position lightly,” said Neely. “I will work tirelessly to build upon our great history as the Illinois National Guard. We will continue to be the most ready, the best led and the best resourced organization possible.”
