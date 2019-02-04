Police: Suspect arrested after 40 guns taken from gun safe

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an investigation involving 40 stolen guns.
According to Weakley County Investigator Randall McGowan, the guns have been recovered.
Scottie Nicodemus Owens, 37 of Carroll County, Tn was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and theft over $10,000. He was later released on a $25,000 bond.
On January 24 a home was broken into east of Gleason, Tennessee, McGowan said.
Around 40 guns were taken from a gun safe in the home.
McGowan said the owner was offering a $2,500 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who broke into the home and took the firearms.
The guns were valued between $20,000 and $30,000.
McGowan said this case remains under investigation.
