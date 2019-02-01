Saluki Athletics unveils new logo

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A new logo representing a new era for Saluki Athletics has been released.
The new logo refreshes the traditional Saluki “dog head” with a cleaner, streamlined appearance.
The Salukis have had the same logo for the last 18 years.
“The Saluki is unique throughout collegiate athletics,” said SIU Director of Athletics Jerry Hill. “Our goal with the new logo was to retain the original look and feel of the Saluki, while giving it a sleeker, modern feel. There are exciting changes happening within Saluki Athletics and Southern Illinois University as a whole, and the new logo is symbolic of the progress we intend to make.”
