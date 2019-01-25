1/25/19 - Kudos to the work of the Boys and Girls Clubs throughout the Heartland

One of the missions of A Better Heartland is to shine the light on things that are going right.
Recently, the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale held their Youth of the Year Celebration Dinner.
According to the program, the dinner has been the Boys and Girls Club of America’s premiere recognition event. It has celebrated the extraordinary achievements of club members since 1947.
Two categories are represented: the Junior Youth of the Year for middle school and younger and Youth of the Year for high school students who participate in the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale.
And from those groups, members are asked to give a short talk.
Each nominee’s speech was in front of a packed ballroom and three judges at SIU Carbondale.
Through the mentoring provided by Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale, these bright young people expressed what their future holds and what the club means to them.
The winner of the Youth of the Year was 14-year-old Ja’Riah Coleman from Carbondale Community High School. Her favorite time at the club was a scavenger hunt with her fellow high school members.
The winner of the Junior Youth of the Year was 9-yea-old Abigail Fields.
That means she stood up in front of three judges and a large audience and gave a full speech at 9-years-old.
She did well.
Congratulations to these two smart, beautiful, strong young women for making the Heartland better. And congratulations to the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale for another successful Youth of the Year Celebration Dinner.
Please consider supporting one of the many Boys and Girls Clubs throughout the Heartland making a difference in their communities and beyond.
Mentoring, leading, and celebrating these young people who are making a difference makes this a Better Heartland.
