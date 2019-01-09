1/9/19 - Give of Yourself, Save a Life

A few minutes of your time and giving a little bit of yourself can save lives in the Heartland.
KFVS12 and the local American Red Cross are teaming up for the Heartland Blood Drive, a region-wide effort to supply the area with much-needed blood supplies.
Blood collected during the Heartland Blood Drive comes at an important time for the Red Cross. In the Missouri-Illinois region, the Red Cross must collect nearly 800 blood products each day to keep up with demand. Red blood cells have a shelf life of 42 days, so they must be replenished constantly.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
This year's Heartland Blood Drive is sponsored by Subway and the Isle Casino.
So, if you give a little bit of yourself, you will get a $3 gift card good at participating Subway locations, plus a special Red Cross t-shirt provided by Isle Casino.
I invite you to roll up your sleeves and donate at the Heartland Blood Drive now through Saturday at 3:30pm.
CLICK HERE for times and locations across the Heartland. Walk-ins are always welcome but you’re also encouraged to schedule an appointment to help reduce wait times.
Doing your part to help a friend by donating blood makes this a better Heartland.
