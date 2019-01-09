Construction progress close to halfway point on Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Capitol building is under construction for the next year.
On Tuesday, April 2 the Office of Administration in Jefferson City announced that the renovation is nearing the halfway point.
Construction is on schedule after Phase II began on March 2, 2018.
This construction comes after 100 years of wear and tear according to capitol officials.
Workers will repair cracked and crumbling and stone on the exterior of the Capitol from the ground level to the dome.
In November, the bronze statue was removed from the top of the building. It’s set to be cleaned and restored.
In 2018 officials said work on the entire east horseshoe (the east, northeast, and southeast portions) of the Capitol was been completed. This includes all cleaning, stone repairs, and stone replacement.
Officials said in just a few weeks the scaffolding and covering surrounding the east horseshoe will start to come down so it can be used on the west side horseshoe.
Crews are working to complete some water proofing work and the replacement of pavers.
