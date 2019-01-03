Dorena-Hickman Ferry open after water levels recede

(KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open as of Monday, April 1.
Officials said it temporarily halted serviced due to high water levels on the Mississippi River.
While the ferry is back in service, officials said it may only be for a short time.
Floodwaters from the upper Mississippi River are expected to bring another round of elevated river levels
The ferry stopped serviced just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10.
It was expected to be closed for at least 13 days.
According to Ferry Captain Jeremy Newsom, the ferry normally halts operation when the Cairo Gauge goes above about 40 ft.
Due to some changes at the ferry landing, ferry managed to keep operating until the Cairo reading reached 45.4 ft., at 11 a.m.
The river forecast at Cairo indicates a crest at 53 ft. on Feb. 18 with a slow fall to about 50 ft. on Feb. 23 That would keep the ferry closed through that date.
With additional rain in the weather forecast, river levels at Hickman could remain elevated longer.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service resumes.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
