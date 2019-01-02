Your Wednesday Forecast

Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. Clouds continue to stream across the area keeping temperatures cool across the area. Light rain is showing up on radar across our southern counties but so far all of it is evaporating before reaching the ground. Clouds will continue to be with us through much of the evening hours but should slowly begin to break apart north to south around midnight. Lows by morning will be in the middle 20s far north to middle 30s far south. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s.