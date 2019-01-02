16-year-old arrested in connection to vehicle hitting building in Portageville, MO

PORTAGEVILLE, MO (KFVS) - A juvenille has been charged in connection to a vehicle hitting a building in November 2018.
According to Portageville Police, the 16-year-old admitted to being involved in the crash.
The incident happened on November 19, 2018 at 401 W. 12th Street at 8 a.m. The building is the old Knights of Columbus building that is now a workshop.
The driver left the scene of the crash, but evidence from the vehicle was left at the scene.
The vehicle was found on Jan. 2 in the Point Pleasant area.
The teenager is being charged with felony property damage and leaving the scene of an accident
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.
