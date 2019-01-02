Woman catches ‘monster catfish’ at KY Lake

WARNING: CONTAINS SOME STRONG LANGUAGE - Woman catches 88-pound catfish at Kentucky Lake
By Amber Ruch | January 2, 2019 at 12:32 PM CST - Updated January 2 at 1:38 PM

KENTUCKY/TENNESSEE (KFVS) - A woman caught and released an 88-pound catfish at Kentucky Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted a picture of the huge fish on its Facebook page.

River Monster! Paula Cathey Smith shows us you can catch fish in the winter with this "personal best" 88 pounder caught and released safely back into KY Lake. tnwildlife.org

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Monday, December 31, 2018

They said Paula Cathey Smith showed us you can catch fish in the winter.

Her husband, wildlife officer Ken Smith, said she caught the blue catfish on Sunday, December 30 at the Big Richland Creek area of Kentucky Lake.

He said there’s been some flooding in the area and the fish have moved into the bays.

Earlier in the spring, he said she caught an 82-pound catfish.

Smith said they hope to inspire people to go catfishing more.

