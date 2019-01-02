Woman catches ‘monster catfish’ at KY Lake

KENTUCKY/TENNESSEE (KFVS) - A woman caught and released an 88-pound catfish at Kentucky Lake.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted a picture of the huge fish on its Facebook page.
They said Paula Cathey Smith showed us you can catch fish in the winter.
Her husband, wildlife officer Ken Smith, said she caught the blue catfish on Sunday, December 30 at the Big Richland Creek area of Kentucky Lake.
He said there’s been some flooding in the area and the fish have moved into the bays.
Earlier in the spring, he said she caught an 82-pound catfish.
Smith said they hope to inspire people to go catfishing more.
