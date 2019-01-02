Still cloudy and chilly

Another cloudy day on tap today, with chilly temperatures. Highs today will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There is a chance for a few scattered showers in our far southern counties, especially this afternoon and evening. Sunshine will return Thursday before more precipitation moves in Thursday night into Friday. Friday’s system still looks like mainly rainfall, with a chance for a wintry mix in some areas. The weekend looks amazing, with lots of sunshine and highs in the 50s.