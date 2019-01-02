Sheriff: Man drowns clearing beaver dam

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Emergency crews and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drowning on the 10,000 block of McFarland Rd. near Bismarck on New Year’s Day.
According to Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, crews found Caleb James Bruno, 29 of Belgrade, Mo., in the water.
Efforts to save Bruno’s life were performed, but he could not be resuscitated and pronounced dead by Washington County Corner Brian DeClue.
Sheriff Jacobsen says it appears Bruno was clearing a beaver dam when he slipped into the water and drowned.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.