Sheriff: 2 deputies involved, suspect charged in shooting in Washington Co., MO

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP) was called in to investigate a deputy involved shooting in Washington County, Missouri.
According to a Facebook post by Washington County Sheriff Zack Jacobsen, two deputies were involved in a shooting on Simpson Rd. Saturday evening Dec. 29.
Jason Wilkerson Junior was charged with assault first degree on law enforcement, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon with his bond being set at $150,000 cash or surety.
Sheriff Jacobsen says Wilkerson was shot and is at a St. Louis area hospital for treatment. The two deputies were said to be safe.
MHP has been called in to handle the investigation at Sheriff Jacobsen’s request.
More information is expected to be released at a later time.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.