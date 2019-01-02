New MO Attorney General swearing-in ceremony set

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The swearing-in ceremony for Missouri’s 43rd Attorney General is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 3.
At 11:05 Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Zel Fischer will conduct the ceremony to swear-in Eric Schmitt as the state’s next Attorney General.
The ceremony will take place in the main lobby of the Missouri Supreme Court in Jefferson City.
Governor Mike Parson appointed Schmitt as the state’s next Attorney General to replace Josh Hawley who was voted in as U.S. Senator on Nov. 6.
Hawley’s resignation from the Office of Attorney General is effective on Jan. 3, the same day as his swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill.
