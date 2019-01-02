More than 12K MO deer harvested during alternative method portion of season

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - New numbers from the Missouri Department of Conservation show that 12,800 deer were harvested in the state during the alternative methods portion of the fall firearms season.
The season ran from December 22, 2018 to Jan, 1, 2019.
The harvest included 3,081 antlered bucks, 1,586 button bucks, and 7,413 does. The top harvest counties were Callaway with 304 deer harvested, Osage with 278, and Franklin with 263.
The total for last year’s alternative-methods portion was 10,027 with 2,830 being antlered bucks, 1,311 button bucks, and 5,886 does.
