McCracken County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen items, including a handgun

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a vehicle used in a theft of items, including a handgun.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 7:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, a light-colored late model Ford Explorer was spotted on Gunner Drive. The vehicle stopped and two suspects got out and went through several neighborhood vehicles and stolen items. Among the stolen items was a Ruger pistol that was stolen. Both suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts with the hoods up at the time of the theft.
The Ford was last observed on Highway 286 in the direction of Ballard County.
Sheriff’s detectives are currently looking at video surveillance from the neighborhood in attempts to identify the vehicle.
If anyone has any information on this vehicle, or the occupants, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, or your local law enforcement agency. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department can be reached at (270) 444-4719.
