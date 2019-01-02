McCracken County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen items, including a handgun

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 7:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, a light-colored late model Ford Explorer was spotted on Gunner Drive. The vehicle stopped and two suspects got out and went through several neighborhood vehicles and stolen items. Among the stolen items was a Ruger pistol that was stolen. Both suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts with the hoods up at the time of the theft.