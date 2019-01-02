Jackson, MO man arrested on drug, gun charges

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - Police in Jackson, Missouri said a man was arrested after being found with drugs and a gun.
On Dec. 28 after a joint investigation by the SEMO Drug Task Force, Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Jackson Police Department, officials searched the residence of Justin L. Brandy, 34 of Jackson.
Officials said Brandy was found to be in possession of a handgun, a quantity of methamphetamine as well as other controlled substances.
He was arrested and charged with three separate counts of possession of a controlled substance (each class D felonies) and unlawful use of a weapon (a class D felony).
His bond is set at $40,000 with special conditions according to Jackson officials.
